Kenan Karaman Injury: Bundesliga opener still uncertain

Karaman's availability for Sunday's Bundesliga opener against Augsburg remains uncertain, according to coach Miron Muslic.

Karaman has been sidelined for more than two weeks with a pelvic bruise suffered in a friendly against Atalanta, an issue that also kept him out of Schalke's German Cup opener against Halle. Manager Miron Muslic remains unsure whether the captain will recover in time, with his progress over the coming days likely to determine his availability for Sunday. Should Karaman fail to recover in time, Eric Junior and Junior Adamu are the leading candidates to step into the starting lineup against Augsburg.