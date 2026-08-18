Kenan Karaman Injury: Will miss cup game

Karaman (hip) will not be available for Schalke 04 for the DFB-Pokal match next Monday against Halleschen FC, the club announced.

Karaman suffered a fall onto his hip during Schalke's August 8 friendly against Atalanta Bergamo, with tissue fluid subsequently building up in the area over the days that followed. The captain will now miss Monday's DFB-Pokal match against Hallescher FC as a result, after the affected area underwent a brief therapeutic measure on Monday to help relieve it. With Schalke's Bundesliga opener against Augsburg just six days behind that fixture, the priority for the medical staff will likely be tracking how the area responds to treatment in the coming days.