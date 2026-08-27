Kenan Yildiz Injury: Dealing with serious foot injury
Yildiz is suspected to have suffered a metatarsal fracture in his left foot against Frosinone and is undergoing evaluations to determine the best course of action, TuttoSport reported.
Yildiz, his camp, and the Juventus medical staff are debating whether and where to have surgery or if he can heal through conservative therapy. Either way, he's set to be sidelined for a long time. Jeremie Boga and Kerim Alajbegovic will absorb his minutes if the club doesn't sign new players.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kenan Yildiz See More
-
World Cup
Turkiye vs USA Picks, Odds & Best Bets: 2026 World Cup Group D64 days ago
-
World Cup
Turkiye vs USA Preview: Predicted Lineups, Team News & Tactical Analysis | 2026 World Cup Group D65 days ago
-
World Cup
Turkey vs Paraguay Preview: Predicted Lineups, Team News & Tactical Analysis | 2026 World Cup Group D70 days ago
-
World Cup
2026 FIFA World Cup Fantasy Rankings: Best Picks for Matchday 272 days ago
-
World Cup
Australia vs Turkey Preview: Predicted Lineups, Team News & Tactical Analysis | 2026 World Cup Group D76 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kenan Yildiz See More