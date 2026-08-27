Kenan Yildiz Injury: Dealing with serious foot injury

Yildiz is suspected to have suffered a metatarsal fracture in his left foot against Frosinone and is undergoing evaluations to determine the best course of action, TuttoSport reported.

Yildiz, his camp, and the Juventus medical staff are debating whether and where to have surgery or if he can heal through conservative therapy. Either way, he's set to be sidelined for a long time. Jeremie Boga and Kerim Alajbegovic will absorb his minutes if the club doesn't sign new players.