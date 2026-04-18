Kenan Yildiz Injury: Managing knee ailment

Yildiz has trained on the side for most of the week due to a patellar tendon inflammation, but is set to be available versus Bologna on Sunday, La Gazzetta dello Sport informed.

Yildiz underwent treatment and was handled carefully for a few days in a row, but rejoined his teammates in training on the eve of the game and will be part of the squad. It remains to be seen whether he'll start as usual or if the coach will be careful and bring him off the bench. Jonathan David would take his place in that event, with Jereme Boga moving to the wing. He has created at least one chance in 11 straight fixtures, totaling 34 key passes, scoring and assisting twice and adding 33 shots (13 on target) and 34 crosses (13 accurate) over that span.