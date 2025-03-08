Kenan Yildiz Injury: Questionable for Atalanta clash

Yildiz is dealing with a stomach bug and will be assessed throughout the day to determine his availability and potentially minutes against Atalanta, Sky Italy reported.

Yildiz wasn't in great shape on the eve of the game but still has some time to recover. If he didn't make it, the coach could use Teun Koopmeiners and Weston McKennie together, moving one to the wing, or turn to Samuel Mbangula.