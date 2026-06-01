Kenan Yildiz Injury: Seen in full shape in training
Yildiz (calf) has been confirmed fully fit by coach Vincenzo Montella after being seen in excellent shape during Turkey's national team training session. "I saw Arda in great shape, just like Kenan."
Yildiz had missed Juventus' derby against Torino with a mild calf injury, raising some concern over his availability for Turkey's World Cup opener, but the coach's positive assessment is a significant relief heading into the tournament. The young star ended the club season with 11 goals, nine assists, 122 shots and 94 chances created across 46 appearances for Juventus, and will head into the World Cup as one of the most exciting young attackers in the competition alongside compatriot Arda Guler in what promises to be a dangerous Turkish attacking lineup.
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