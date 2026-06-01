Kenan Yildiz headshot

Kenan Yildiz Injury: Seen in full shape in training

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 1, 2026

Yildiz (calf) has been confirmed fully fit by coach Vincenzo Montella after being seen in excellent shape during Turkey's national team training session. "I saw Arda in great shape, just like Kenan."

Yildiz had missed Juventus' derby against Torino with a mild calf injury, raising some concern over his availability for Turkey's World Cup opener, but the coach's positive assessment is a significant relief heading into the tournament. The young star ended the club season with 11 goals, nine assists, 122 shots and 94 chances created across 46 appearances for Juventus, and will head into the World Cup as one of the most exciting young attackers in the competition alongside compatriot Arda Guler in what promises to be a dangerous Turkish attacking lineup.

Kenan Yildiz
Juventus
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kenan Yildiz See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kenan Yildiz See More
2026 FIFA World Cup Fantasy Rankings: Best Picks for Matchday 1
SOC
2026 FIFA World Cup Fantasy Rankings: Best Picks for Matchday 1
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
4 days ago
2026 World Cup Group D Preview: United States, Paraguay, Australia and Turkiye Lineups, Odds, Predictions and Tactics
SOC
2026 World Cup Group D Preview: United States, Paraguay, Australia and Turkiye Lineups, Odds, Predictions and Tactics
Author Image
Pierre Courtin
54 days ago
2026 World Cup Golden Boot Odds: Full Player List
SOC
2026 World Cup Golden Boot Odds: Full Player List
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
69 days ago
Real Madrid vs Juventus Preview: Predicted Lineups, Injury News, H2H & MD3 Prediction
SOC
Real Madrid vs Juventus Preview: Predicted Lineups, Injury News, H2H & MD3 Prediction
Author Image
Luke Atzert
223 days ago
Champions League Preview: Aston Villa vs. Juventus Predictions, Odds, & Notes
SOC
Champions League Preview: Aston Villa vs. Juventus Predictions, Odds, & Notes
Author Image
Luke Atzert
November 27, 2024