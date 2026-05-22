Kenan Yildiz Injury: Suffers calf injury

Yildiz will miss Sunday's derby versus Torino due to a mild calf injury, TuttoSport relayed.

Yildiz is tentatively expected to need two to three weeks to recover, but will take further tests in the coming days and will also be assessed by the Turkey doctors ahead of the World Cup. He could be in doubt for the opener. He dipped near the end of the season due to a lingering knee injury, but he still leveled up compared to the previous one, registering 11 goals, nine assists, 122 shots (50 on target) and 94 key passes in 46 games (41 starts). Jeremie Boga, Fabio Miretti and Lois Openda will take his place against Torino.