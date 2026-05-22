Kenan Yildiz headshot

Kenan Yildiz Injury: Suffers calf injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 22, 2026 at 11:54pm

Yildiz will miss Sunday's derby versus Torino due to a mild calf injury, TuttoSport relayed.

Yildiz is tentatively expected to need two to three weeks to recover, but will take further tests in the coming days and will also be assessed by the Turkey doctors ahead of the World Cup. He could be in doubt for the opener. He dipped near the end of the season due to a lingering knee injury, but he still leveled up compared to the previous one, registering 11 goals, nine assists, 122 shots (50 on target) and 94 key passes in 46 games (41 starts). Jeremie Boga, Fabio Miretti and Lois Openda will take his place against Torino.

Kenan Yildiz
Juventus
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kenan Yildiz See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kenan Yildiz See More
2026 World Cup Group D Preview: United States, Paraguay, Australia and Turkiye Lineups, Odds, Predictions and Tactics
SOC
2026 World Cup Group D Preview: United States, Paraguay, Australia and Turkiye Lineups, Odds, Predictions and Tactics
Author Image
Pierre Courtin
45 days ago
2026 World Cup Golden Boot Odds: Full Player List
SOC
2026 World Cup Golden Boot Odds: Full Player List
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
60 days ago
Real Madrid vs Juventus Preview: Predicted Lineups, Injury News, H2H & MD3 Prediction
SOC
Real Madrid vs Juventus Preview: Predicted Lineups, Injury News, H2H & MD3 Prediction
Author Image
Luke Atzert
214 days ago
Champions League Preview: Aston Villa vs. Juventus Predictions, Odds, & Notes
SOC
Champions League Preview: Aston Villa vs. Juventus Predictions, Odds, & Notes
Author Image
Luke Atzert
November 27, 2024