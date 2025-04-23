Kenan Yildiz News: Appears on bench

Yildiz (thigh) is on the bench for Wednesday's match against Parma.

Yildiz is with the team after dealing with a small thigh issue, as the attacker has been deemed fit enough for the bench. He has started in six of his past seven appearances, so he will hope to see some time to test his legs and hopefully see the start next outing, having eight goal contributions in 31 appearances (25 starts) this season.