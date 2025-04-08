Fantasy Soccer
Kenan Yildiz headshot

Kenan Yildiz News: Attempts four crosses in draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2025

Yildiz recorded one shot (zero on goal), four crosses (zero accurate) and two corners in Sunday's 1-1 draw against Roma.

Yildiz attempted four crosses, two of which came from corners. Only Teun Koopmeiners has attempted more crosses in the game. The midfielder also took one shot and created a chance, but was unable to convert any of these to a goal or assist. He has scored five and produced two assists so far this season.

Kenan Yildiz
Juventus
