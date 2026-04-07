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Kenan Yildiz News: Contained by Genoa defense

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 7, 2026 at 12:35am

Yildiz recorded two shots (two on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and three chances created in Monday's 2-0 victory versus Genoa.

Yildiz was a big part of the offense as usual, but logged smaller numbers than usual and didn't make the stat sheet after scoring and assisting twice in the previous three matches. He has notched at least one shot in the last 11 fixtures, accumulating 34 attempts (13 on target), and one or more key passes in the past 10, piling up 34 chances created (13 accurate). Furthermore, this marked his third straight appearance with multiple crosses, for a total of 13 (four accurate).

Kenan Yildiz
Juventus
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