Kenan Yildiz News: Contained by Genoa defense
Yildiz recorded two shots (two on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and three chances created in Monday's 2-0 victory versus Genoa.
Yildiz was a big part of the offense as usual, but logged smaller numbers than usual and didn't make the stat sheet after scoring and assisting twice in the previous three matches. He has notched at least one shot in the last 11 fixtures, accumulating 34 attempts (13 on target), and one or more key passes in the past 10, piling up 34 chances created (13 accurate). Furthermore, this marked his third straight appearance with multiple crosses, for a total of 13 (four accurate).
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kenan Yildiz See More
-
World Cup
2026 World Cup Golden Boot Odds: Full Player List14 days ago
-
Game Previews
Real Madrid vs Juventus Preview: Predicted Lineups, Injury News, H2H & MD3 Prediction168 days ago
-
Football Predictions
Champions League Preview: Aston Villa vs. Juventus Predictions, Odds, & NotesNovember 27, 2024
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kenan Yildiz See More