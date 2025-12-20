Yildiz couldn't directly contribute to a goal for the first time in six matches, but he was active and picked up stats across the board on offense. He started the action that led to the opening goal with a lovely pass for Andrea Cambiaso, who then set up Francisco Conceicao, and came close to scoring in the second half, hitting the post with a curled shot. His string of games with at least one shot on target ended at seven. He has created at least one chance in his last 11 showings, racking up 24, and has had one or more crosses in every match.