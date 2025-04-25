Kenan Yildiz News: Creates two chances versus Parma

Yildiz (thigh) had four crosses (one accurate), one off-target shot, two corners and two key passes in 33 minutes in Wednesday's 1-0 loss to Parma.

Yildiz came off the bench as he wasn't 100 percent following a knock and tried to help his team's final push, putting up decent stats relative to his playing time. He'll likely return to the XI versus Monza, replacing Dusan Vlahovic, who picked up a thigh injury. He has launched at least four crosses in his last eight outings, piling up 46 (six accurate). He has taken a shot and created a chance in the past four matches, totaling six (two accurate) and 12 respectively and adding two goals and 12 corners.