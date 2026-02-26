Kenan Yildiz News: Fires six shots against Galatasaray

Yildiz created three scoring chances and registered six shots (two on goal), five crosses (one accurate) and four corners in Wednesday's 3-2 victory versus Galatasaray.

Yildiz was more active and menacing than in the previous three fixtures but wasn't part of any of the three goals. He hasn't put his name in the stat sheet in seven bouts. He has taken at least one shot in six straight showings, amassing 19 attempts (seven on target), adding 15 key passes and 10 corners in that stretch. Moreover, he maintained his season-long streak of appearances with at least one cross and is averaging 3.7 per contest (0.85 accurate).