Kenan Yildiz News: Leads team in shots, crosses

Yildiz continually applied pressure to the Cagliari backline Sunday, leading the Juventus attack with three shots on target and six attempted crosses (one accurate) as they held on for a 1-0 victory. In addition to his offensive production, the wide midfielder contributed four tackles (one won) and one clearance to the team's clean sheet effort. Over his last five appearances (three starts), Yildiz has attempted five shots (three on goal) and 14 crosses (three accurate) while creating three chances.