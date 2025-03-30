Kenan Yildiz News: Nets only goal in win

Yildiz scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), four crosses (zero accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 1-0 win over Genoa.

Yildiz played a full 90 minutes for the first time in three outings and netted his first goal in 10 league appearances. This also marked the 12th time in league play this season that Yildiz accounted for at least two chances created in a match.