Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Kenan Yildiz headshot

Kenan Yildiz News: Nets only goal in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 30, 2025

Yildiz scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), four crosses (zero accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 1-0 win over Genoa.

Yildiz played a full 90 minutes for the first time in three outings and netted his first goal in 10 league appearances. This also marked the 12th time in league play this season that Yildiz accounted for at least two chances created in a match.

Kenan Yildiz
Juventus
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now