Kenan Yildiz News: Phenomenal shift in victory

Yildiz scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal), 11 crosses (three accurate) and eight corners in Saturday's 2-1 win versus Lecce.

Yildiz was brilliant against Lecce on Saturday. In 89 minutes played, the 19 year old scored one goal which ended up being the winner, created a match-high seven chances, made eight passes into the final third, and generated 0.24 expected assists. Yildiz has now scored in two of his last three matches for Juventus and will aim to maintain his fine run of form against Parma this Monday.