Kenan Yildiz News: Picked for bench

Yildiz (knee) is on the bench for Sunday's match against Bologna.

Yildiz was limited to training on the side this week but has returned to action to face Bologna, with the attacker available from the bench. That said, the usual starter is still limited, obviously not fit enough for a full 90. The good news is he has avoided an absence, likely to return to a starting role after taking the day easy, notching 10 goals and six assists in 31 appearances (30 starts) this season.