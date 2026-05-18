Kenan Yildiz News: Puts up numbers versus Fiorentina

Yildiz created three scoring chances and registered four shots (two on goal), six crosses (four accurate) and one corner in Sunday's 2-0 loss versus Fiorentina.

Yildiz was more productive than in his previous four displays, leading his team in deliveries, and produced the most threatening shot by his side, but he didn't break through. He last contributed ot a goal since late March. He has sent in at least one cross in four consecutive tilts, racking up 15 (five accurate) and adding five key passes, 10 corners and 10 tackles (eight won) during that stretch. Additionally, this marked his third game on the trot with multiple shots, for a total of eight (two on target).