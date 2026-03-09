Kenan Yildiz News: Registers goal and assist
Yildiz scored one goal and assisted once from four shots and five chances created in Saturday's 4-0 win against Pisa.
Yildiz delivered a standout performance, first assisting Andrea Cambiaso with a cross, before scoring one himself by beating his defender with a sharp move and finishing with a powerful strike. His heroics ended a run of eight straight matches without a goal contribution. Yildiz also added two tackles won in the match. The forward represents a constant threat, recording 14 shots, 12 key passes and 10 crosses over his last four appearances in all competitions.
