Kenan Yildiz News: Registers goal, assist

Yildiz scored one goal and assisted once from four shots and five chances created in Saturday's 4-0 win against Pisa.

Yildiz delivered a standout performance against Pisa on Saturday, first assisting Andrea Cambiasso for the opener with a cross before scoring himself with a powerful strike after beating his defender with a sharp move, ending his run of eight straight matches without a goal contribution. He added five key passes and two tackles in the match. The forward remains a constant threat, recording 14 shots, 12 key passes and 10 crosses across his last four appearances in all competitions.