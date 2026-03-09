Kenan Yildiz headshot

Kenan Yildiz News: Registers goal, assist

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2026

Yildiz scored one goal and assisted once from four shots and five chances created in Saturday's 4-0 win against Pisa.

Yildiz delivered a standout performance against Pisa on Saturday, first assisting Andrea Cambiasso for the opener with a cross before scoring himself with a powerful strike after beating his defender with a sharp move, ending his run of eight straight matches without a goal contribution. He added five key passes and two tackles in the match. The forward remains a constant threat, recording 14 shots, 12 key passes and 10 crosses across his last four appearances in all competitions.

Kenan Yildiz
Juventus
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kenan Yildiz See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kenan Yildiz See More
Real Madrid vs Juventus Preview: Predicted Lineups, Injury News, H2H & MD3 Prediction
SOC
Real Madrid vs Juventus Preview: Predicted Lineups, Injury News, H2H & MD3 Prediction
Author Image
Luke Atzert
139 days ago
Champions League Preview: Aston Villa vs. Juventus Predictions, Odds, & Notes
SOC
Champions League Preview: Aston Villa vs. Juventus Predictions, Odds, & Notes
Author Image
Luke Atzert
November 27, 2024