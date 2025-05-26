Kenan Yildiz News: Scores against Venezia

Yildiz scored one goal to go with two shots (two on target), four crosses (three accurate) and three corners in Sunday's 3-2 win against Venezia.

Yildiz leveled the game early in the first half with a quality finish from inside the box and was active throughout the game, putting up stats across the board on offense. He made the leap relative to the previous campaign, as he was a regular and notched eight goals, five assists, 77 shots (25 on target) and 61 chances created in 45 appearances (36 starts).