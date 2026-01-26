Yildiz started Sunday's clash against Napoli in a lively manner, as he saw an earlier effort cleared off the line before finding the back of the net in the 77th minute by timing his movement onto Fabio Miretti's through ball and finishing calmly past Alex Meret. He stayed direct throughout the game, repeatedly driving at Napoli's right side and forcing defenders to retreat. This goal was his eighth in 21 appearances with Juventus in the Serie A this season, marking a new career high with the Old Lady.