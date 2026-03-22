Kenan Yildiz News: Scores opener

Yildiz scored one goal to go with three shots (two on goal), seven crosses (one accurate) and two corners in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Sassuolo.

Yildiz delivered a decisive performance in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Sassuolo, opening the scoring in the first half with a well taken finish after a Francisco Conceicao assist to give his side the lead, while adding two key passes and seven crosses, including two corners. The Turkish continues to grow in importance within the attack, showcasing his quality and consistency as a key offensive outlet, having recorded at least two key passes in each of his last seven matches, along with two goals and two assists during that span.