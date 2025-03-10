Fantasy Soccer
Kenan Yildiz News: Sends in four crosses against Atalanta

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2025

Yildiz (illness) had four crosses (zero accurate) and one corner in Sunday's 4-0 defeat to Atalanta.

Yildiz got the nod despite being less than 100, and it showed. He still led his side in deliveries even though he was yanked at halftime. He has recorded eight shots (four on target), four interceptions, 23 crosses (two accurate) and eight corners in the last five fixtures.

