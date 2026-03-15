Kenan Yildiz News: Sets up teammate versus Udinese

Yildiz assisted once to go with four shots (one on goal), four crosses (two accurate) and six chances created in Saturday's 1-0 win over Udinese.

Yildiz ran amok for the second game in a row, leading his team in key passes and matching his season high, and perfectly teed up Jeremie Boga after escaping down the left wing, notching his second assist in a row and his ninth in the campaign. He has created at least one chance in eight straight fixtures, accumulating 28 key passes and adding one goal nd 10 corners during that stretch. Additionally, this marked his ninth appearance in a row with one or more shots, for a total of 29 (nine on target), and he maintained his season-long streak of games with at least one cross.