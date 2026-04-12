Kenan Yildiz News: Struggles in Atalanta contest
Yildiz drew one foul and created one scoring chance in Saturday's 1-0 win against Atalanta.
Yildiz was bottled up from the beginning, didn't look 100 percent and subbed off a lot sooner than usual. He snapped his lengthy streak of games with at least one shot in this one. Instead, he pushed his string of appearances with one or more key passes to 11, amassing 34 chances created and posting two goals, two assists and 34 crosses (13 accurate) during that stretch.
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