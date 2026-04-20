Kenan Yildiz News: Subs in late in Bologna contest
Yildiz (knee) recorded six passes and no other stats in 18 minutes in Sunday's 2-0 win against Bologna.
Yildiz was inserted late because of a lingering knee ailment and helped manage the lead, but Juventus had stopped pushing at that point. He didn't create a chance for the first time in 12 fixtures. He has scored and assisted once and logged nine attempts (five on target) and 13 crosses (four accurate) in the last five rounds.
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