Kenan Yildiz headshot

Kenan Yildiz News: Tracks back a lot in Lecce tilt

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 9, 2026

Yildiz won six of eight tackles and generated two shots (zero on goal), three crosses (zero accurate) and three corners in Saturday's 1-0 victory versus Lecce.

Yildiz worked hard in this one, recording a new season high in tackles with a wide margin, which came at the expense of his offensive output a little. He has registered at least one cross in the last three fixtures, amassing nine (one accurate) and posting four shots (zero on target), two key passes and nine corners during that stretch.

Kenan Yildiz
Juventus
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kenan Yildiz See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kenan Yildiz See More
2026 World Cup Group D Preview: United States, Paraguay, Australia and Turkiye Lineups, Odds, Predictions and Tactics
SOC
2026 World Cup Group D Preview: United States, Paraguay, Australia and Turkiye Lineups, Odds, Predictions and Tactics
Author Image
Pierre Courtin
32 days ago
2026 World Cup Golden Boot Odds: Full Player List
SOC
2026 World Cup Golden Boot Odds: Full Player List
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
47 days ago
Real Madrid vs Juventus Preview: Predicted Lineups, Injury News, H2H & MD3 Prediction
SOC
Real Madrid vs Juventus Preview: Predicted Lineups, Injury News, H2H & MD3 Prediction
Author Image
Luke Atzert
201 days ago
Champions League Preview: Aston Villa vs. Juventus Predictions, Odds, & Notes
SOC
Champions League Preview: Aston Villa vs. Juventus Predictions, Odds, & Notes
Author Image
Luke Atzert
November 27, 2024