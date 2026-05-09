Kenan Yildiz News: Tracks back a lot in Lecce tilt
Yildiz won six of eight tackles and generated two shots (zero on goal), three crosses (zero accurate) and three corners in Saturday's 1-0 victory versus Lecce.
Yildiz worked hard in this one, recording a new season high in tackles with a wide margin, which came at the expense of his offensive output a little. He has registered at least one cross in the last three fixtures, amassing nine (one accurate) and posting four shots (zero on target), two key passes and nine corners during that stretch.
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