Kenedy Injury: Subs off injured against Rayos

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 3, 2026 at 6:58pm

Kenedy was forced to leave the field with an apparent discomfort during Tuesday's clash against Necaxa.

Kenedy had an average outing before being unable to continue in this game. It was his first start in the last six league games, as he was chosen over Alan Bautista in the No. 10 spot. However, if an injury is confirmed for the experienced attacker, there will be a chance for one among Bautista, Luis Quinones and Victor Alfonso Guzman to feature from kickoff in subsequent contests.

