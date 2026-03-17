Kenedy headshot

Kenedy News: Active in final meters

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 17, 2026

Kenedy had two shots (one on goal), four crosses (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Atlético San Luis.

Kenedy was a dangerous threat for Pachuca, and even though he was unable to find the scoresheet, his contributions in peripheral stats make him a player with a high floor. The Brazilian only has one goal in nine Clausura appearances, but he's racked up 21 shots, eight chances created and 19 crosses, so he remains productive.

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