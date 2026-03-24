Kenedy News: Delivers assist in draw

Kenedy assisted once to go with two shots (one on goal), six crosses (one accurate) and four corners in Sunday's 1-1 draw against Toluca.

Kenedy completed a fine pass that led to Elias Montiel's equalizer in the 72nd minute of this game. Additionally, the winger attempted the most crosses in the match while taking corner kicks from the right flank. The assist was his second direct contribution of the year and first since Feb. 20, and he racked up multiple shots and crosses for the third time in the last four league contests. After seeing limited playing time at the beginning of the season, he has found more consistency over the last month, with his former positional rival Alexei Dominguez now deployed in a No. 10 role.