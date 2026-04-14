Kenedy News: Logs assist in win

Kenedy made an assist, had two off-target shots and created three chances during Saturday's 4-2 win over Santos Laguna.

Kenedy couldn't score as he did in the previous game but was still very active up front, assisting Victor Alfonso Guzman for his side's first goal and being involved in many other dangerous plays. That's now two goals and two assists over the last three starts for the forward, who's heating up at the perfect time as Pachuca will need as much firepower as they can gather for the upcoming playoffs.