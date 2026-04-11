Kenedy News: Scored two goals in win

Kenedy scored two goals to go with three shots (two on target) in Sunday's 2-1 win over Cruz Azul.

Kenedy scored two well taken goals, one a composed finish inside the box and the other a strong solo effort from outside the box after driving forward. He has now recorded a goal contribution in back to back league matches, showing signs of building form after a quiet start to the season. Kenedy now has three goals and one assist in 11 league appearances, and his 26 shots highlight the attacking upside he brings. He will look to continue that momentum in the next fixture against Santos, who sit last in Liga MX, making it a favorable matchup.