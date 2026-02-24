Kenedy News: Scores goal of season candidate

Kenedy scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Friday's 2-1 win versus Tigres UANL.

Kenedy scored one of the best goals of the season in the 2026 Clausura, as he saw Nahuel Guzman way off his line and beat him with a shot from nearly the halfway mark. Kenedy remains an impactful player for Pachuca, but his fantasy value is limited since he rarely starts. He has one goal on nine shots thus far.