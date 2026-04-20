Kenedy News: Scores in win

Kenedy scored a goal off two shots (one on target), created two chances and sent in three inaccurate crosses during Saturday's 3-1 win over Monterrey.

Kenedy had another great performance here, scoring his side's first goal after a great run from the right flank in the 54th minute and then being involved in many other dangerous plays while he remained on the pitch. The winger has been on fire as of late, with three goals and two assists over his last four starts and keeping it up during the final stretch of the regular season and the upcoming playoffs could be definitely seen as a career resurgence for a player who struggled so much in recent years.