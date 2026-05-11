Kenedy News: Scores in win over Toluca
Kenedy scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal), three crosses (zero accurate) and one corner in Sunday's 2-0 win over Toluca.
Kenedy controlled a threaded pass and beat the goalkeeper with a right-footed finish in the 48th minute of the quarterfinal second leg. He added several attacking contributions and a pair of duels won over his 80 minutes on the pitch. With the goal increasing his season total to five in 17 matches played, he'll aim to retain a significant role on the right wing for the remaining fixtures. In that case, he could be relied on as one of his side's most disruptive attackers.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now