Kenedy News: Scores in win over Toluca

Kenedy scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal), three crosses (zero accurate) and one corner in Sunday's 2-0 win over Toluca.

Kenedy controlled a threaded pass and beat the goalkeeper with a right-footed finish in the 48th minute of the quarterfinal second leg. He added several attacking contributions and a pair of duels won over his 80 minutes on the pitch. With the goal increasing his season total to five in 17 matches played, he'll aim to retain a significant role on the right wing for the remaining fixtures. In that case, he could be relied on as one of his side's most disruptive attackers.