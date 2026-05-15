Kenedy News: Solid effort in win

Kenedy generated one shot (one on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and two corners in Thursday's 1-0 win against Pumas.

Kenedy contributed to his squad's attacking play while operating down the right wing Thursday, although he couldn't replicate the scoring touch he showed in the prior game. He has made a consistent impact of late, tallying at least one shot and two chances created in each of his last four league starts, considering both regular season and knockout rounds. In terms of decisive actions, he remains with five goals and two assists over 18 appearances in 2026.