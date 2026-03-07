Kenedy News: Starts versus Puebla
Kenedy (undisclosed) is in the initial lineup for Saturday's game versus Puebla.
Kenedy avoided a serious injury and retained his starting spot for the second straight game despite leaving his previous appearance with a blow. The attacker should be one of his side's biggest threats as he looks to improve on his Clausura numbers of 12 shots (six on target), seven chances created and one goal over seven matches played.
