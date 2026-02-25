Kenji Cabrera Injury: Forced off Wednesday
Cabrera (undisclosed) was forced off in the second half of Wednesday's CONCACAF Champions Cup second leg matchup against CS Cartagines due to a potential issue, according to Away From The Numbers.
Cabrera was subbed off in the 72nd minute of Wednesday's CONCACAF Champions Cup second-leg clash against CS Cartagines with a potential injury concern and is expected to undergo scans in the coming days to determine the full extent of the issue. That said, he has primarily served as a depth piece in central midfield for the Whitecaps, rotating in rather than locking down a regular starting role. Even if the setback proves significant, it is unlikely to shake up the starting XI.
