Kenji Cabrera Injury: Forced off Wednesday

Cabrera was subbed off in the 72nd minute of Wednesday's CONCACAF Champions Cup second-leg clash against CS Cartagines with a potential injury concern and is expected to undergo scans in the coming days to determine the full extent of the issue. That said, he has primarily served as a depth piece in central midfield for the Whitecaps, rotating in rather than locking down a regular starting role. Even if the setback proves significant, it is unlikely to shake up the starting XI.