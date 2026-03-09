Kenji Cabrera headshot

Kenji Cabrera News: Assists off bench in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

March 9, 2026

Cabrera assisted once to go with zero corners and one chance created in Saturday's 4-1 win over Portland Timbers.

Cabrera came off the bench but still made his presence felt, as he set up Brian White's second goal -- and Vancouver's fourth overall -- with an excellent through ball. Cabrera seems like the backup at the left wing role behind Aziel Jackson, so until that changes, his upside in most fantasy formats will remain limited.

