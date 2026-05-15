Kenji Cabrera News: Assists off the bench

Cabrera assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and two chances created in Wednesday's 3-2 victory versus FC Dallas. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 94th minute.

Cabrera provided his second assist of the season while he still waits for his first start of the season. This was the first time that he has created more than one chance in a game this season. This was also only the second time this season that he has taken a shot when coming on as a sub.