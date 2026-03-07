Kenji Cabrera News: On bench Saturday
Cabrera (undisclosed) is available as a substitute option in Saturday's game versus Portland Timbers.
Cabrera may see limited minutes on the field following his recovery from a minor problem he picked up in CONCACAF Champions Cup activity. He's not very reliable without guaranteed involvement, but there could eventually be an opportunity for him to replace either Aziel Jackson or Jeevan Singh Badwal on the wings.
