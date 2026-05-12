Kenji Gorre Injury: Dealing with knee injury

Gorre missed Maccabi Haifa's last three matches with a knee injury, raising concerns over his availability for Curacao's opener at the World Cup this summer, according to The Athletic.

Gorre is expected to be one of Curacao's key attacking weapons on the left wing and his absence from club action is a worry heading into the tournament, with his last national team appearance coming in March 2026. The winger has had an impressive club season with five goals and 11 assists across 29 appearances for Maccabi Haifa, while also contributing two goals in his last five international appearances for Curacao. The national team will be hoping he can recover in time to be fully fit for the competition, as losing him for any part of the tournament would be a significant blow for a side that will need every key player available.