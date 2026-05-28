Kenji Gorre headshot

Kenji Gorre Injury: Reports to Curacao

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 28, 2026

Gorre (knee) is in Curacao for the start of the World Cup training camp, according to ESPN.NL.

Gorre ended his club season with a knee injury, but appears to be on the mend heading into the World Cup, as the forward is with his national team at their training camp. That said, there is yet to be a report of him actually training, so it is yet to be seen where his fitness levels are. However, with only a few weeks left until the World Cup and his addition to the squad list, it appears likely he will be recovered for their opener on June 14 against Germany.

Kenji Gorre
Maccabi Haifa
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