Kenji Gorre News: Back on bench vs. Scotland

Gorre was available from the bench in Saturday's 4-1 defeat against Scotland, marking a significant step forward in his recovery from the knee injury that disrupted the end of his club season with Maccabi Haifa.

Gorre had been present at Curacao's World Cup training camp but questions remained over his fitness levels after the knee issue, making his inclusion in the matchday squad an encouraging development. The winger is expected to be one of Curacao's key attacking weapons on the left flank and the coaching staff will be optimistic about having him available and building toward full fitness ahead of the tournament opener against Germany on June 14.