Kenji Mboma Dem headshot

Kenji Mboma Dem News: Delivers first MLS assist

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 4, 2026 at 4:16pm

Mboma Dem assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal) and two chances created in Saturday's 3-2 win over Chicago Fire.

Mboma Dem set up Evander's second goal to claim his first MLS assist. Since his equalizing goal against Toronto the forward has been a consistent starter, featuring in the last four games at the front, during which he has taken six shots and created five chances.

Kenji Mboma Dem
FC Cincinnati
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