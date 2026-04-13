Kenji Mboma Dem News: Dramatic first MLS goal

Mboma Dem scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Toronto FC.

Mboma Dem leveled the fixture Saturday with a first time finish late into second-half stoppage time to help lift Cincinnati to a 1-1 draw at Toronto. The goal marked the forward's first career MLS goal. Mboma Dem has made four appearances (zero starts) across Cincinnati's first seven league fixtures, matching his total number of appearances in all of 2025.