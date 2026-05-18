Kenji Mboma Dem News: Scores opener

Mboma Dem scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Saturday's 3-3 draw versus San Diego FC.

Mboma Dem gave his side the lead in Saturday's 3-3 draw at Snapdragon Stadium, converting Evander's precise through ball that split San Diego's entire defensive line in the first half with a composed left-footed finish from the center of the box for his second goal of the season. The French forward plays a major role in his side's attacking system, combining intelligent movement with sharp finishing instincts. Mboma Dem has now scored two goals and added one assist across 11 MLS appearances this season, making him one of the most exciting young attackers in the league.