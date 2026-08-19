Kenji Mboma Dem News: Scores opener

Mboma Dem scored one goal to go with four shots (two on goal) and two chances created in Wednesday's 2-1 win versus New York City FC.

Mboma Dem opened the scoring in Wednesday's 2-1 win over NYCFC, reacting quickest after Evander's long through ball guided Kevin Denkey into the box and the ball skipped through a crowded area to the trailing midfielder, who used his left foot to shelf it into the net in the 11th minute for his fifth MLS goal of the season. The forward registered four shots (two on target) and two chances created across his time on the pitch, and has now scored five goals and contributed one assist across 17 MLS appearances this season including 12 starts, with his combination of goal threat and pressing intensity making him an increasingly important option in Cincinnati's attack.