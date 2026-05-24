Kenji Mboma Dem News: Scores twice versus Orlando

Mboma Dem scored two goals to go with four shots (two on goal) in Saturday's 6-2 victory against Orlando City.

Mboma Dem found the back of the net off an Evander corner kick in the 42nd minute before doubling his count through a clinical finish from inside the penalty area in the 52nd of the win. Operating as one of Cincinnati's two attacking midfielders, he also struck the post and won eight duels in a solid overall display. The 24-year-old has now scored three goals over his last two appearances, and that production should keep him entrenched among the team's leading offensive threats for the next stretch of the season following the World Cup break.